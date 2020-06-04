Peugeot announces electric e-Traveller

Peugeot has electrified its MPV offerings with a new model – the e-Traveller.

Available in two body lengths and the option of up to eight seats, the e-Traveller uses a 50kWh battery to return a claimed 143 miles between charges.

The versatile model can be optioned in either standard (4.95 metres) or Long (5.30 metres) load lengths, and offers a boot space of up to 4,900 litres thanks to removable seats in rows two and three. Several additional storage compartments dotted throughout the cabin combine to deliver an additional 74 litres of oddment storage too.

The interior features various readouts displaying battery information

The EV powertrain hasn’t stopped the e-Traveller from being able to tow, either, with a towing capacity of up to 1,000kg claimed by Peugeot, while uniquely tuned shocks and springs help to deliver the best performance whether the van is unladen or fully loaded up.

Inside, there’s a head-up display, a central touchscreen with TomTom navigation and a drive mode selector giving drivers access to three different selections – Eco, Normal or Power – which each tailor the e-Traveller’s performance to the conditions. Eco, for instance, optimises range by reducing power while Power gives access to the powertrain’s full capacity for optimal performance.

Regenerative braking has been incorporated too, with Moderate and Emphasised modes giving a degree of control over the amount of regen performed by the vehicle. A power meter gives a display of charge, and there’s a consumption gauge inside too to show the amount of energy being used by heating and air conditioning.

The e-Traveller has space for up to eight people

Flat-out the e-Traveller will manage 80mph, while 0-60mph takes just under 13 seconds. It’s available with two types of on-board charger – a 7.4kW single-phase charger fitted as standard or an 11kW three-phase optional charger. A full charge from a standard three-pin socket will take 31 hours, though an 80 per cent charge can be secured in just 30 minutes when using a public rapid charger.

The battery is also covered for eight years or 100,000 for 70 per cent of its charge capacity.

Prices for the Peugeot e-Traveller are yet to be announced, though they’re likely to be revealed closer to the vehicle going on sale in the second half of 2020.