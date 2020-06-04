Kia launches offers for NHS workers

Kia has launched two offers for new and existing owners if they work for the NHS.

The South Korean car manufacturer is offering the first two services free of charge with the Kia Care Plan for any NHS staff who buy a new Kia.

Meanwhile, existing owners can receive one year of RAC Roadside Assistance cover for free, as well as £200 towards the excess cost of any insurance policy.

The voucher means that if the NHS worker has to pay any excess costs for a claim made on an existing insurance policy, the voucher will pay for the first £200.

(Kia)

Paul Philpott, president and CEO at Kia Motors UK, said: “This has certainly been some of the most challenging times we have faced, but it would have been impossible without the inspiring efforts of the NHS. We wanted to be able to show our appreciation here at Kia UK, and agreed that these offers were one way to say thank you to all the wonderful NHS workers.”

To be eligible, you must have a valid NHS photo ID and claim the offers before December 31 2020.

Kia says that its dealers have been supporting key workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and added that many dealers are continuing to support NHS staff now showrooms are open by providing their own independent offers.