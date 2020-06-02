The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is a retro-inspired limited-run sports car

Porsche has added some retro-inspired sparkle to its new 911 Targa convertible through this limited-run Heritage Design Edition.

Just 992 examples will be built, while selected interior elements will become part of the Heritage Design package that can be applied to all 911 models.

Based on the Targa 4S, the Heritage Design Edition gets a choice of five exterior colours including the Cherry Metallic seen here, as well as ‘50s-inspired gold logos and a white livery evoking memories of classic race cars.

On the boot will sit a Porsche Heritage badge reminiscent of the one used on the Porsche 356, while a 1963 Porsche crest will be used on the bonnet, steering wheel, wheel centres and vehicle key.

The interior has a two-tone leather design, combining either red or black with beige, while the use of corduroy also pays homage to the fact the material was used in the 356.

The Targa 4S has a 444bhp bi-turbo boxer engine and can accelerate from 0-60mph in less than 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 189mph.

Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, said: “With the Heritage Design models, we are evoking memories of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s in customers and fans alike.

Porsche has unveiled the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design edition, a brand-new 911 that pays tribute to the past. Featuring historic Porsche crests, Fuchs wheels and even corduroy fabric on the seats, it’s available to order now. For all the info, click here: https://t.co/7zP1fnb9Yz pic.twitter.com/0183sR0kIk — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) June 1, 2020

“No brand can translate these elements into the modern day as well as Porsche and, in this way, we are fulfilling the wishes of our customers. We are also establishing a new product line that represents the lifestyle dimension in our product strategy with these exclusive special editions.”

Porsche has also designed an exclusive watch for buyers of this car. Like the new car, the watch has design elements inspired by the classic 356, with its white second hand and Phosphorous Green rings based on its speedometer and rev counter. The watch strap is made from genuine Porsche leather.

The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is available to order now with deliveries expected in the autumn.