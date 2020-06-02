A 1972 Jaguar E-Type formerly owned by Kevin Keegan undergoes restoration

A 1972 Jaguar E-Type that was previously owned by footballer Kevin Keegan has been given a complete restoration by experts in Kent.

The specialists at E-Type UK were commissioned by the current owner to complete a period restoration of the 1972 Series 3 V12 Roadster following an accident.

Upon inspection, the classic’s chassis had escaped damage, so its body work was stripped and with the damage repaired it was given a full respray in the original Jaguar Willow Green paint job.

(Jaguar)

During the repair, engineers found poor crash repairs from previous incidents, so replaced the offside sill and top scuttle with new items.

Once the exterior had been completed, the interior was trimmed in biscuit leather with a matching mohair hood, while a 14-inch Motor-Lita steering wheel made from wood was fitted.

The finishing touches included a period-style number plate, side mirrors, factory-standard steel wheels and a stainless-steel sports exhaust.

(Jaguar)

E-Type UK founder Marcus Holland said: “We are particularly proud of this restoration and delighted with the way that it looks after spending time in our workshop.

“The owner was particularly upset after the car was involved in an accident and wanted us to restore it to its former glory.

“With its celebrity past due to Kevin Keegan’s former ownership, we worked hard to bring it back to factory standard, with a glorious Willow Green finish.

“Not only are we delighted to have delivered our client with his car back in perfect condition but we are honored to have played a part in the ongoing story of this iconic British sports car.”