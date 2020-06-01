Ferrari opening two new service centres and used car showrooms in the UK

Ferrari is adding two new locations to its UK dealer network with service centres and used car showrooms opening in Newcastle and Kent.

The facility in Newcastle is open now and is the result of a £1m investment from long-standing Ferrari dealer partner JCT600. The Service Centre has four service bays and showroom space for up to six cars being sold through the Ferrari Approved used car programme.

Another location opens in Kent later this month through a different official dealer, bringing the total number of the Italian supercar manufacturer’s Sales and Aftersales dealerships to 14 in the UK. Later this year, a new facility in Leeds will make that 15.

(Max Eary)

Tom Armstrong, brand director for JCT600’s specialist brands, said: “Having partnered with Ferrari for over 40 years, this investment marks our continued commitment to strengthening our relationship with one of the most coveted car marques in the world as well as expanding our offering to customers in the North East of England.

“Our facilities in Newcastle will give Ferrari customers the convenience of carrying out servicing and repairs close to home, as well as complementing our JCT600 Ferrari showroom in Leeds by displaying a selection of pre-owned cars from Ferrari’s extensive back catalogue.”

Ferrari North Europe is delighted to announce the opening of two new official Ferrari Service Centres in June: one site in Newcastle which is open now, and another location in Kent which opens later this month. pic.twitter.com/IRZISx7AZe — Ferrari North Europe (@FNEPR) June 1, 2020

Francesco Balli, regional manager of Ferrari North Europe, added: “We are thrilled that the demand for pre-owned Ferrari cars and the services provided by our official dealer partners remains strong even in these unprecedented times.

“It is this passion from our loyal clients that has enabled us to expand our UK dealer network with two of our most long-standing dealer partners who have invested in dedicated new official Ferrari Service Centres. We look forward to welcoming both our existing and new clients to both of these new Ferrari centres who offer a range of Aftersales services to cater for owners of all Ferrari cars of any age.”