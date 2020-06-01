Citroen releases UK pricing for updated C3

Citroen has announced pricing and specifications for its refreshed C3, which brings a sharper exterior look alongside new, more efficient engines to the hatchback.

Prices for the updated C3 start from £16,280 and deliveries are expected to start in August. It’s Citroen’s best-selling car worldwide, having secured more than 780,000 sales globally.

To help keep its appeal going, Citroen has given the front end of the C3 a subtle redesign, with updated LED lights and an extended colour range. The side protection ‘Airbump’ pods have been redesigned too, while new 17-inch alloy wheels have been added.

The new C3 benefits from redesigned side ‘Airpods’

Three trim levels are available – Feel, Flair and Flair Plus – with even base-spec cars receiving LED headlights, a seven-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and air conditioning as standard.

Flair specification cars gain diamond-cut alloy wheels, a bi-tone roof and automatic headlights, while range-topping Flair Plus boasts 17-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and Citroen Connect satellite navigation with three years of TomTom Live updates. The former costs from £17,330, while the latter commands a slightly higher price tag of £18,730.

Flair Plus models also get a range of soft-touch materials with special stitching and a ‘light wood’ finish on the dashboard.

All cars can be fitted with Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats too – though these are standard on top-spec models. With enhanced levels of padding and special foam on the surface of the seat, they can help with posture.

A range of petrol engines is available with the C3, alongside a diesel option. There’s the choice of either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, too.