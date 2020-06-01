Aston Martin badge creators launch NHS fundraising Rainbow Badge

Vaughtons, the creators of badges which sit on each and every Aston Martin, has launched a special NHS ‘Rainbow Badge’ to help raise money for charity.

Priced at £9.99, all profits from the sale of the badges will go directly to NHS Charities Together.

Crafted using traditional methods, each badge is stamped and polished in the same manner as the emblems used on Aston Martins. Rainbow-coloured enamel is then applied on top to form the eye-catching rainbow design.

Nick Hobbis, Vaughtons’ managing director, said: “The country has pulled together throughout this difficult time with unanimous, grateful support for the NHS and the carers who have put their lives on the line and worked tirelessly, and continue to do so, for those who have been affected by the coronavirus.

Each badge is painstakingly crafted

“The rainbow has become a visible symbol of hope and gratitude. Creating this badge by using our skills is Vaughtons’ unique way of giving back. We very much hope that this Rainbow Thank You badge will become the 21st century ‘poppy’, enabling us to raise valuable funds for charities supporting NHS workers and volunteers.”

Vaughtons not only create badges for Aston Martin vehicles but has also crafted medals for the Olympics, the English Premier League and Six Nations rugby.

The rainbow badges will initially be available with either gold or silver plating, though sterling silver and nine-carat options are set to follow.