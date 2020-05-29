Toyota now offers fully online car buying service

Toyota is the latest car manufacturer to adapt its sales process in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Japanese firm has taken its sales process fully online, with buyers able to choose a new model, its specification, powertrain and colour, and organise a finance package to pay for it. They will even value a vehicle for trade-in.

The process was already being trialled at the end of 2019 with the Aygo and Yaris at select dealers, but has now been expanded across the whole UK dealer network and the ‘vast majority’ of its cars.

It means that buyers don’t have to visit a dealership until it’s time to collect their car – something Toyota points out is a contactless process at the moment. It will also provide a three-day insurance policy to get the buyer home free-of-charge.

Paula Cooper, director of Toyota GB’s customer insights division ConsumerOne said: “The feedback about the experience from our pilot Aygo and Yaris customers, combined with the research undertaken alongside our network partners, made it clear that people hugely value the any-time accessibility of being able to conduct the whole car-buying process online, while knowing that a local retailer is available to answer detailed questions as and when required.

“In fact, the feedback from that first wave of customers has praised the seamless transition from engaging with the online process to the handover experience with our retailers.

“With the Covid-19 crisis impacting the entire retail landscape, of course, the importance of offering a safe and convenient means of buying a car is vital. Toyota customers can be reassured that our online service, all facilitated from within our own website, encompasses everything from choosing your next car to agreeing the right finance package.”