You can now get a Lamborghini Sián in 1:8 scale Lego form

Lamborghini has partnered with the Lego Group to produce a 3,696-piece scale model of its latest supercar.

The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is a 1:8 scale model of the real thing, featuring a replica of the V12 engine, a moveable rear spoiler, front and rear suspension and a working steering system.

Lift the scissor doors and there’s an ‘intricate’ cockpit with a moveable paddle gearshift that operates a functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox. Inside the front bonnet is a Lamborghini-branded ‘overnight bag’ that has a code that unlocks unique content about the model as well as build instructions.

(Lamborghini)

Meanwhile, the lime-green paint and gold wheels are colour options available on the real Sián.

Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The Lego brick is an icon in the same way as a Lamborghini super sports car.

“They both embody the pursuit of design perfection through constant research and development, create different emotions with every interaction, and are valued by generations.

Redefining exclusivity, one element at a time. We collaborated with @LEGO_Group to create the LEGO Technic version of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.#Lamborghini #SiánFKP37 #LEGO #LEGOTechnic — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) May 28, 2020

“This outstanding replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 from the Lego Group presents a brilliant new building experience for both super sports car fans and Lego enthusiasts, and Lamborghini is privileged to share this opportunity with the Lego Group.”

Niels. B. Christiansen, Lego Group CEO, said: “This new model truly encapsulates the pursuit of excellence embedded in the DNA of both Automobili Lamborghini and the Lego Group.

“Both the 1:8 model and the reveal itself are feats of engineering innovation, pulled off by incredibly talented teams from across our two businesses. The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 is a true testament that with Lego Technic, you can build anything your heart desires. I can’t wait to build this authentic replica of this futuristic super sports car for real.”