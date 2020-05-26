Volvo introduces contact-free maintenance service

Volvo has launched a new maintenance pick-up and delivery service, giving customers a contact-free way of getting their car serviced.

Owners can contact their retailer for an appointment, after which the car is collected from their home before being serviced and returned.

Called Volvo Valet, the service also includes a bespoke app – available for both Apple and Android phones – which gives owners the ability to track their car in real-time and be kept up to date about the progress of the service.

Reflecting the realities of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have introduced Volvo Valet, offering customers a safe and contact-free option to have their car serviced or repaired, from the safety and comfort of their own home. https://t.co/X657X0YNy9 pic.twitter.com/O2U0e2Ys3g — Volvo Car UK (@VolvoCarUK) May 26, 2020

The UK is the first European market to get Volvo Valet, which is being trailed for several weeks. It looks set to be implemented in Germany, Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland too.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK’s managing director, said: “Having trialled the service with a number of our retailers for several weeks, we are very pleased to be now introducing Volvo Valet across the UK.

“Along with our market-leading online sales platform and contactless car delivery service, this is another example of how we are adapting quickly to make our customers’ lives safer and easier.”

The Volvo Valet service was first introduced in the United States, giving owners an ability to get their car serviced without having to travel to the dealership. The Swedish firm has been improving its online buying experience – which it calls the Stay Home Store – to help people to stay on the move amid the coronavirus pandemic