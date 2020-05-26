Groupe PSA extends roadside assistance plan for electric and hybrid vehicles

Buyers of new electric and hybrid vehicles from Groupe PSA will now receive roadside assistance for up to eight years or 100,000 miles.

The extended plan has been brought into line with the vehicle battery warranty ‘for added customer assurance’.

It applies to all electrified models under the Groupe PSA banner, including the Peugeot e-208 and 3008 SUV Hybrid, new Vauxhall Corsa-e, DS 3 Crossback E-Tense and the new Citroën C5 Aircross Hybrid.

Richard Dyson, Groupe PSA parts and service director UK, said: “We are pleased to extend the roadside cover on our new generation of electrified models to eight years or 100,000 miles.

“Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles represent the fastest growing vehicle segment in the UK. With more buyers looking to make the switch, we hope this initiative will give first-time electric car buyers the peace of mind they’re looking for.”

(DS)

Groupe PSA has also confirmed that if the car is sold within the eight-year/100,000-mile cover period, subsequent owners will continue to receive the roadside assistance plan.

The service sees any vehicle that cannot be repaired at home or at the roadside transported to the nearest authorised repairer, with onward travel organised to anywhere in the UK. This also covers running out of fuel or charge, with owners given a top-up of electricity at the roadside or recovered to the nearest suitable charge point.