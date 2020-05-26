Citroen launches new C3 Aircross Rip Curl edition

Citroen is continuing its four-year collaboration with surf-wear manufacturer Rip Curl by releasing a lifestyle-focused special edition car.

The C3 Aircross Rip Curl is based on the top-of-the-range Flair trim but gets a slightly different styling package inside and out.

(Citroen)

On the outside, the Rip Curl edition is characterised by a black theme, including 16-inch black alloy wheels, a black roof and tinted windows, as well as an ‘anodised ochre’ colour pack for the headlight surrounds, wheel caps and door mirrors.

According to Citroen, “this intense and energetic ochre hue – inspired by the sand dunes and sunshine of the surfing world – enlivens the overall appearance and conjures up thoughts of wide sandy beaches and the freshness of the ocean.” In reality, it’s just some orange trim pieces.

One day, we will be able to follow the wind, breathe, have a look and take the time again. New Citroën C3 Aircross SUV Rip Curl, like a wave of adventure ? #CitroenC3Aicross #SUV #RipCurl #Comfort pic.twitter.com/OTrkI7zaA3 — Citroën (@Citroen) May 25, 2020

It also gets wave graphics on the doors, Rip Curl logo badging, and a choice of Platinum Grey, Cumulus Grey, Natural White and Perla Nera Black paint jobs.

Inside, there’s a grey fabric upholstery with an ochre band at the top of the backrest, and ochre floor mats with the Rip Curl logo. Equipment is based on the Flair trim, so it includes automatic climate control, automatic windscreen wipers, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and various driver assistance systems.

(Citroen)

The Citroen C3 Aircross Rip Curl is available now with prices starting at £21,610. Deliveries are expected to begin in July.