Volkswagen bolsters T-Roc line-up with new Black Edition

Volkswagen has strengthened the appeal of its T-Roc crossover with a new Black Edition specification.

Priced from £23,750, the Black Edition trim level builds on the existing SE specification but gains additional black-coloured trim pieces and extra interior features. It follows on from the Touareg, which too gained a Black Edition specification.

The exterior of the car receives a black finish to the front grille, rear privacy glass and 18-inch alloy wheels. LED headlights are included as standard, too.

Inside the black theme is continued, with piano black dashboard trim pieces and a black roof, while a multifunction steering wheel with contrasting grey stitching is also included.

Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

If specified individually, these options would cost more than £2,000, meaning that the Black Edition represents a considerable saving for buyers. An extensive list of optional extras remains, however, with buyers able to add features such as leather upholstery and a sports suspension package for an additional cost.

Available in front-wheel drive, the T-Roc Black Edition can be fitted with the choice of a 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre petrol engine, as well as either a 1.6-litre or 2.0-litre diesel.