First Range Rover built under social distancing measures rolls off production line

The first Range Rover built under social distancing measures has rolled off the production line at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull plant following a temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has performed an extensive review of the entire production process and implemented new social distancing, hygiene and health measures to ensure employee safety.

New measures include temperature checks with a thermal camera, two-metre spacing between workers whenever possible and the wearing of Personal Protective Equipment whenever that isn’t possible.

(JLR)

A new one-way system has been introduced, while Jaguar Land Rover is giving each one of its employees a reusable face visor which has been created by the company.

Grant McPherson, Jaguar Land Rover executive director of manufacturing, said: “Seeing the first Range Rover come off our line today is a defining moment for Jaguar Land Rover, for all of us who work for the company and the many businesses in our supply chain. It marks the end of our temporary shutdown and signals the beginning of a return to normality. But, of course, this is a new normal.”

Each employee will also have to complete an online clinical questionnaire before returning to work, along with home temperature monitoring before each shift.

Today we resumed production at our Solihull and Nitra factories as part of our phased return to building cars at Jaguar Land Rover. #Staysafe #Bekind #Staywell #SociallyDistancedManufacturing pic.twitter.com/WKYWHhh3H7 — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) May 18, 2020

The resumption of production at the Solihull site has been mirrored by the reopening of JLR plants in Slovakia and Austria, while workers at the firm’s engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton have begun a gradual return to production.

Jaguar Land Rover also announced today that its Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division saw record sales during the 2019/20 fiscal year. It sold more than 9,500 vehicles, up 64 per cent on the previous year, despite the coronavirus pandemic beginning to take effect in the final quarter.

Of the seven SVO vehicles available, the Range Rover Sport SVR continues to be the best-seller despite being in its fifth year on sale.