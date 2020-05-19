Porsche buyers can now watch their car being built

New Porsche owners can now follow their car along the production line via a new behind the scenes service.

The latest addition to the My Porsche platform allows buyers to access photos of their cars as they take shape, with two cameras already installed along the production line and two more to come.

It will give customers an insight into how their vehicle goes from a basic body shell to having its engine and electrics fitted before having the finishing touches applied.

Christian Friedl, head of the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen, Germany, said: “With ‘Behind the Scenes’, we are bringing production to life for our customers.

“We produce highly personalised and fascinating sports cars every day in our main factory. The motivation for this is provided by our customers from all over the world. The success factor is our employees, who make customer dreams come true with perfection and passion.

“Allowing this behind-the-scenes insight creates an obligation for us, but also serves as a source of motivation.”

Robert Ader, vice president of customer relations at Porsche, added: “Porsche believes in giving its customers a highly personalised experience from the very start – this now includes the time during which they are waiting for their car.

“Our customers can now experience live how their individually configured dream car is being built – this will increase the sense of anticipation even more. We will launch this offering in six markets first and will gradually roll out the service further.”

The Behind the Scenes feature will be limited to new car customers from the USA, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland and Spain, with other markets to follow later. Customers in the USA can also access a Track Your Dream function, which shows where the vehicle is on its delivery journey from Europe.