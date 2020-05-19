Jay Kay’s BMW collection heading to auction

Three classic BMW models owned by Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay are set to go under the hammer at auction.

The sale, which is taking place on May 23, will see the three classic models sold by Silverstone Auctions. The first, a 1972 3.0 CSL E9, is just one of 500 and has 62,000 miles on the clock. Jay Kay originally found the vehicle in storage where it had been parked up for several years, before the singer fully restored it. It arrives with an estimate of between £135,000 and £155,000.

The Alpina was purchased by the Jamiroquai frontman nine years ago

The second car is a 1983 Alpina B9 3.5. Though technically a different brand to BMW – Alpina is seen as a manufacturer in its own right – the basis for the car does come straight from a BMW model. Fitted with a manual gearbox, it’s thought to be one of only 18 made and was purchased by Jay Kay nine years ago. It hits the market with an estimate of between £25,000 and £35,000.

The third and final car is a 1987 E30 M3, which was converted into competition spec and used by the singer to compete in the Rally Isla Mallorca in March. It comes with an estimate of between £48,000 and £56,000.

The E30 was professionally converted to competition specification

Harry Whale, Silverstone Auctions Sales Manager, commented: “We are extremely happy with this catalogue and the selection of cars offered. There are several very rare classic and modern cars on offer providing a great opportunity for any discerning collector.”

“We are also very honoured that Jay Kay has entrusted three BMWs to us from his personal collection. These cars are superb examples of the BMW marque and the CSL is quite outstanding.”

The trio goes up alongside other motoring icons such as a 2010 Mercedes-AMG SLS AMG and a 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale.

All cars included in the auction are being held in a single storage location, with one-to-one viewings organised in line with government guidelines. Interested buyers will be able to place bids online, on the phone or via a commission bid.