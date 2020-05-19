E-scooters to get 12.5mph speed limit during UK trials

E-scooters will get a 12.5mph speed limit during trials set to happen in the UK next month.

Ongoing consultation is taking place to decide the full rules surrounding the scooters for when they are legalised for road use – which could see that speed limited upped to 15.5mph.

During the trial period, anyone who uses an e-scooter will need to hold either a provisional or full UK driving licence – though no prior training will be required. The providers of the vehicles will need to make sure that the scooters are covered by a motor vehicle policy, too.

In addition, though the use of helmets will be recommended they won’t be mandatory.

Today we have launched our consultation to help speed up #Escooter rental trials across the country, which will provide even more greener, cleaner transport options for people to use. ?? Have your say here ? https://t.co/0pVQjzs38D #FutureOfTransport pic.twitter.com/IxMVnEWlO2 — Dept for Transport (@transportgovuk) May 18, 2020

The trials – which were fast-tracked by the Transport Secretary from next year to next month – are being undertaken to gauge the effect that the e-scooters will have on local roads. A potential solution to urban mobility issues, the scooters are popular in many other European cities, such as Paris and Madrid, as well as American locations including Los Angeles and Detroit.

Though legal to purchase in the UK, current legislation bans the e-scooters from use on public roads and pavements meaning that they’re essentially limited to private land use. In contrast, users in other countries can use them on the public road without a licence via smartphone apps which allows you to ‘unlock’ them whenever needed.

The Department for Transport has said that “E-scooters could be a fast and clean way to travel that eases the burden on the transport network and allows for social distancing”.