The ABT eTransporter is Volkswagen’s first electric van in the UK

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is launching its first electric van in the UK with the ABT eTransporter.

Built in collaboration with Volkswagen Group tuners ABT, the eTransporter has a range of up to 82 miles with a 50kW maximum charging rate allowing for an 80 per cent battery top up within 45 minutes.

(VW)

Crucially, VW says the battery pack does not intrude on cargo space, so it retains the same 6.7 cubic-metre load bay. The payload capacity is 1,001kg.

The electric motor is a 109bhp unit contributing to a 0-60mph time of 17.4 seconds, and has regenerative braking to maximise efficiency. The instrument binnacle has a power meter in place of the tachometer that tells the driver about battery usage and regeneration, as well as showing how much charge remains.

Standard equipment includes a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with DAB radio, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectors in the dashboard. Driver assistance systems include autonomous emergency braking, rear parking sensors, and crosswind assist.

Prices for the ABT eTransporter 6.1 panel van start at £42,060 (excluding VAT) and rise to £45,360 for the Advance trim. For those wanting a second row of seats, the Kombi crew van and Kombi crew van Advance are available from £46,375 and £49,985 respectively.