Porsche reveals new 911 Targa models

The latest generation Porsche 911 is now available as the classic open-roof Targa variant.

The Targa is a convertible model that has a large glass wraparound rear window with a prominent silver roll hoop that’s inspired by the original Targa model from 1965. The 2020 model has a removable hard top section that stows automatically behind the front seats in 19 seconds.

It will be available as a ‘4’ and ‘4S’ model meaning both have four-wheel-drive, as well as a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre boxer petrol engine.

The ‘4’ produces 380bhp and achieves 28.8mpg with CO2 emissions of 223g/km. With the optional Sport Chrono package, it can go from 0-60mph in 4.0 seconds with a top speed of 180mph. The 4S increases the power to 444bhp with fuel economy of 27.4-28.5mpg and CO2 emissions of 235-227g/km. Meanwhile, the 0-60mph time drops to 3.4 seconds and the top speed increases to 189mph.

The distinguishing feature of the new Porsche 911 Targa remains its innovative roof system. It nods to the 1965 original but now works in just 19 seconds. Watch @FrankWalliser, @MariaSharapova and @JBergmeister host the world premiere of our new classic: https://t.co/TETTtpwrLj pic.twitter.com/7Hwu9zP5M0 — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) May 18, 2020

Both Targa models get Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the 4S is also available with a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard, which offers different driving dynamics depending on the driving situation, with two maps: Normal and Sport.

The original Targa was marketed as a ‘safety cabriolet with anti-roll bar’, which Porsche has continued ever since. Today, it says the Targa brings ‘the advantages of open-top driving in a cabriolet combined with the everyday comfort and safety of a coupé’.