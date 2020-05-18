Advertising
Porsche reveals new 911 Targa models
Latest generation of the semi-convertible sports car available in ‘4’ and ‘4S’ trims.
The latest generation Porsche 911 is now available as the classic open-roof Targa variant.
The Targa is a convertible model that has a large glass wraparound rear window with a prominent silver roll hoop that’s inspired by the original Targa model from 1965. The 2020 model has a removable hard top section that stows automatically behind the front seats in 19 seconds.
It will be available as a ‘4’ and ‘4S’ model meaning both have four-wheel-drive, as well as a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre boxer petrol engine.
The ‘4’ produces 380bhp and achieves 28.8mpg with CO2 emissions of 223g/km. With the optional Sport Chrono package, it can go from 0-60mph in 4.0 seconds with a top speed of 180mph. The 4S increases the power to 444bhp with fuel economy of 27.4-28.5mpg and CO2 emissions of 235-227g/km. Meanwhile, the 0-60mph time drops to 3.4 seconds and the top speed increases to 189mph.
Both Targa models get Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the 4S is also available with a seven-speed manual gearbox.
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard, which offers different driving dynamics depending on the driving situation, with two maps: Normal and Sport.
The original Targa was marketed as a ‘safety cabriolet with anti-roll bar’, which Porsche has continued ever since. Today, it says the Targa brings ‘the advantages of open-top driving in a cabriolet combined with the everyday comfort and safety of a coupé’.
