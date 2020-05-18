Limited edition Ford Ranger Thunder headed to UK

Ford has revealed a new limited-edition Ranger pickup trim called Thunder.

The new high-specification model will be limited to just 4,500 examples in Europe, with only 1,400 coming to the UK.

It will be the top specification of the regular Ranger, only outgunned by Ford Performance’s Ranger Raptor model.

(Ford)

The Thunder is based on the Wildtrak, but is only available in grey with red highlights on the grille and sports hoop, as well as matte black Ranger logos. New equipment includes 18-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior trim pieces, LED headlights, and an optional Mountain Top bed cover.

Inside, there’s leather upholstery with red stitching, black floor mats, and illuminated sill plates that shine red.

(Ford)

It’s powered by a bi-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine making 210bhp and 500Nm of torque. Fuel economy is measured at 31mpg while CO2 emissions are 239g/km.

Prospective buyers can order a Ford Ranger Thunder now, with prices starting from £32,965 excluding VAT.

Ford says 2019 was the Ranger’s best-ever year, with 52,500 sold across Europe including more than 16,000 sales in the UK. Cumulative sales of the Ranger in the UK are expected to pass 150,000 this year, having first gone on sale in 2003.