Peugeot unveils new electric e-Expert van with up to 205 miles of range

Peugeot has revealed the e-Expert, an electric version of its popular van.

It is available with two battery capacities of 50kWh and 75kWh, which provide a range of up to 143 miles and 205 miles respectively.

Peugeot says its research indicates nearly 80 per cent of commercial vehicle drivers travel an average of less than 124 miles per day, meaning even the smaller capacity battery should be plenty for most.

(Peugeot)

The smaller battery is offered on the Compact and Standard body lengths, while the larger battery is available on Standard and Long vehicles.

The e-Expert will have a towing capacity up to 1,000kg and carry payloads of up to 1,275kg, putting it on par with the internal combustion versions.

There are three drive modes available, with Eco optimising range, Normal offering a good compromise, and Power providing the full 100kW from the motor to optimise performance when carrying heavy loads. In this mode, the e-Expert is capable of going from 0-60mph in 12.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 80mph.

The modular three-seat bench with a trapdoor in the partition offers flexibility in the cabin space, with up to three people sitting up front, a flat floor with increased usable carry length, or a mobile office function with a swivel table integrated into the central seat.

The Peugeot e-Expert will go on sale in the second half of 2020.