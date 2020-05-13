Seat and Skoda announce new finance offers

Manufacturers are hoping to bring new car buyers back to the market with enticing finance offers across their ranges.

Seat and Skoda are leading the way, today announcing payment breaks and deposit contributions to lower the cost of a new car.

Seat is offering between £1,000 and £3,000 as a deposit contribution depending on the model, as well as an immediate three-month payment break on personal contract plans (PCP).

(Seat)

For example, a Seat Leon can be financed for £337.01 per month after the first three months at £0 with a deposit contribution of £1,000 and zero customer deposit. Meanwhile, an Ateca is available for £413.84 per month after the first three months and a deposit contribution of £3,000.

A similar offer is available from Skoda for PCP deals. A Fabia can be had with a £3,000 deposit contribution and the first three months covered, while the Scala is available with a contribution of £2,750. The largest contribution can be found on the Kodiaq SUV at £4,250.

While most dealerships are currently closed, dealers are taking orders online and over the phone. Government guidance says that new vehicles can be delivered to customers, while buyers can collect vehicles from dealerships that follow strict guidelines.