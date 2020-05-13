BYD Han EV revealed in Europe

Chinese car maker BYD has announced that its Han EV saloon will go on sale in Europe.

Following the car’s Chinese debut in June, this latest announcement will see the firm’s flagship electric saloon go head to head with Tesla’s popular Model 3 in the electric car segment.

Packing the firm’s ‘Blade Battery’ technology, the Han EV is claimed to offer more space efficiency compared with rivals, as well as more range and better safety levels.

BYD claims that the Han EV will be capable of 376 miles on a single charge – though this claim is made based on older NEDC tests. A European-rated WLTP figure will be required when the car goes on sale here.

The interior of the Han EV features a large central touchscreen

In terms of performance, the Han EV has a claimed 0-60mph time of 3.9 seconds, while it also incorporates Bosch’s Intelligent Integrated Brake System – a first for a Chinese mass-market EV – which is said to improve braking performance.

As well as 5G connectivity, the Han EV gets intelligent drive assistance functions similar to the Autopilot system found in Tesla models. The interior of the car uses a similar central display design as found in Tesla cars, too.

The firm predicts that the Han EV will cost between €45,000 and €55,000 (£39,700 – £48,534). Slated for release in China towards the end of June 2020, it’s likely that the model will be available shortly after in Europe, though no specific date has been announced at this time.