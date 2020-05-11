Seven-seat Toyota Highlander coming to the UK

Toyota is bringing its seven-seat Highlander SUV to the UK for the first time.

It expands the firm’s SUV line-up to include a large model on top of the mid-sized Rav4 and Yaris Cross and C-HR crossovers.

(Toyota)

It will only be available with four-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain that uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine and twin electric motors. The total power output is 241bhp, with CO2 emissions of 146g/km on the combined cycle and fuel economy of 42.8mpg.

Toyota calls it ‘an authentic seven seater’ because the second row of seats has a 180mm sliding range that frees up legroom in the third row for two adults.

The boot space measures 658 litres with extra underfloor storage space available while folding the second and third rows gives up to 1,909 litres of load area.

The seven-seat Toyota #Highlander will go on sale in the UK for the first time in 2021. Excited? pic.twitter.com/rPLklKiAj2 — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) May 11, 2020

In the cabin, there are USB ports for the front and second row passengers, infotainment system with sat-nav, head-up display, wireless phone charging, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

UK pricing will be revealed closer to the Highlander’s launch date in early 2021.