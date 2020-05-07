Lamborghini reveals rear-wheel drive Huracan EVO Spyder

Lamborghini has revealed the rear-wheel drive version of its Huracan Evo Spyder supercar.

The model expands the Huracan range to four, meaning there’s now a coupe and convertible version with all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive.

The Huracan Evo RWD Spyder uses the traditional naturally aspirated V10 engine, making 602bhp and 560Nm of torque and allowing for a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 201mph.

It features a specially tuned traction control system and utilises three drive modes that adapt the experience for different situations – Strada, or ‘street’, optimises the car for road driving, Sport reduces traction control to make drifting possible, while Corsa optimises the setup for track driving.

It gets ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes with 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch alloy wheels available as an option.

The soft top can be stowed in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph and can be specified in a variety of colours. The car itself can be extensively modified using Lamborghini Ad Personam, which gives buyers an almost limitless choice of colours and specification.

Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “The Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder doubles the driving fun, delivering raw driving pleasure with the opportunity to celebrate life outside.

“The driver is perfectly in touch with Lamborghini’s engineering heritage, experiencing the feedback and engagement from the set-up of a rear-wheel drive car where electronic intrusion is minimised, while enjoying the sense of freedom and spirit of life that only open-top driving provides.”