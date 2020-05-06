Lotus unveils four Classic Heritage Edition Elise models

Lotus is paying tribute to its racing history through the introduction of four new limited-edition versions of its Elise sports car.

Four colour combinations are available with the Classic Heritage Edtion cars – of which just 100 are going to be produced – with each harking back to an original livery used by Lotus’ racing teams.

The first is a black and gold combination made famous by the Lotus Type 72D that Emerson Fittipaldi raced over the course of the 1972 Formula 1 season. A red, white and gold version pays tribute to the Type 49B that Graham Hill used in 1968, while a blue, red and silver car is inspired by the livery applied to the Type 81 of 1980, which was used by Nigel Mansell, Ello de Angelis and Mario Andretti.

All liveries hark back to classic racing Lotus models

Finally, a fourth colour combination of blue and white harks back to the design used on the Type 18 car of 1960, which was the first Lotus car to achieve a Formula 1 pole position and victory – thanks to some help from Sir Stirling Moss.

All cars are based on the Lotus Sport 220, but receive enhanced interior features and touches. Each gets a unique build plaque, too.

The interior of the Elise boasts more equipment and technology

In addition, the Heritage Edition cars get a DAB radio, air conditioning and cruise control as well as forged alloy wheels and two-piece disc brakes – features which usually reside on the optional extras list for the Elise.

All are priced at £46,250 which, though commanding a premium of £6,340 over the standard Elise Sport 220, actually represents a saving given the £11,735 worth of additional extras it includes. The cars are on sale now.