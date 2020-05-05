Toyota offers fleet of rental vehicles to key workers for free

Toyota has made its entire fleet of rental vehicles available for London’s NHS staff and key workers to use free of charge.

A total of 31 Toyota vehicles are available through peer-to-peer car-sharing service hiyacar, allowing key workers to easily access vehicles including the firm’s Aygo city car or RAV4 SUV.

To date, 571 days’ worth of free Toyota rentals have been used by key workers.

With rental fees waived entirely, the only fee required is an insurance premium which averages around £9 per day.

Paula Cooper, director of Toyota GB’s customer insights division, ConsumerOne, said: “Our support of hiyacar’s initiative to keep key workers moving seemed like a simple gesture at the outset but to see the extent of what has been achieved with a relatively small number of cars – well over a year’s worth of loans – is really heart-warming for all of us here.

“As well as enabling safe commuting, we recently learned of a nurse in Leatherhead who uses one of our cars four days each week to administer home-testing for disabled patients and we know that a wide range of key workers, ranging from pharmacists to physiotherapists, from social workers to scientists have all been able to continue carrying out their duties thanks to hiyacar’s rental fee waiver programme.”

The fleet of vehicles has been positioned in London areas where demand is highest. For instance, five cars have been today placed for use at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.