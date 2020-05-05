The new Seat Leon will cost from £19,855

Order books for the new Seat Leon have opened today, with prices starting from £19,855.

Available as both an estate and a hatchback, there will be three trim levels available, with more joining the line-up later along with diesel and electrified powertrains.

Seat says the entry-level SE trim can be financed on a personal contract plan for £195 per month over four years. The example is for a car with a 109bhp 1.0-litre petrol and six-speed manual gearbox, with a customer deposit of £4,000 and manufacturer contribution of £1,000.

(Seat)

The most popular model in the UK is expected to be the sporty FR with a 128bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine. Prices for this trim start at £23,515 or £249 per month on finance.

Along with the SE and FR trims, a mid-spec SE Dynamic will also be offered. There are two petrols and one diesel engine with five power outputs between them – including one mild hybrid option – and the choice of automatic or manual transmissions.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: “The Leon has been a huge success for Seat both globally and in the UK. This all-new generation Leon takes the strengths of the previous award winner to new heights, with design, technology, efficient engines and a generous equipment list in addition to the great value for money we’ve maintained.

(Seat)

“This combination makes new Leon both an emotional and rational purchase, whether it’s a private or fleet buyer.”

Standard equipment on the new Leon includes keyless start, LED headlights, eight-inch infotainment system and leather steering wheel and gearstick. SE Dynamic adds a digital cockpit, 10-inch infotainment, parking sensors and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The FR trim gets new bumpers designed to give it a more sporty look, a unique suspension set-up with a lower ride height, LED rear lights, three-zone air conditioning, and wireless phone charging.