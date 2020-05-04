The new Skoda Octavia will start at £22,390

Skoda has revealed that its fourth-generation Octavia will cost from £22,390 when it goes on sale in the summer.

The popular family car’s latest generation will be launched with a business buyer-focused trim level and two high-specification launch editions before being joined by further trim levels and engine options later.

The trim levels are SE First Edition (£22,390 to £24,280), SE L First Edition (£25,150 to £29,515) and SE Technology (£22,640 to £24,530).

All new #Skoda #Octavia will launch with two feature-packed First Edition models as well as SE Tech trim. SE First Edition trim starts from £22,390 OTR. Additional powertrains including entry level S trim will launch later this year. More info at https://t.co/86lE1WcdbQ pic.twitter.com/1YLUmp1zrE — ŠKODA UK Media (@SKODAUK_Media) May 4, 2020

Available as a hatchback or estate, there are three engine options at launch. A 148bhp, 1.5-litre petrol and 113bhp, 2.0-litre diesel are available on all trims, while the 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel is not eligible with the entry-level trim.

Later this year, the line-up will be expanded with a new entry-level S specification, a 1.0-litre petrol engine with a manual transmission, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines, and a sporty vRS model.

(Skoda)

Standard equipment levels across the range including the firm’s latest infotainment system technology, digital instrument displays and LED headlights. The current entry-level SE First Edition trim has extra safety equipment, full smartphone connectivity, and five USB-C ports.

The range-topping SE L First Edition adds 17-inch alloy wheels, microsuede upholstery, heated front seats, upgraded infotainment system and adaptive cruise control. Meanwhile, SE Technology cars receive get voice control, a 10-inch touchscreen display, and parking sensors.

Orders will open for the Octavia in June with deliveries beginning in July.