M56 motorway to receive £12 million upgrades

The government has announced it is investing £12 million into improving the M56 motorway between Manchester and Wales.

Over the next 12 months, the 28-mile stretch of motorway will see central reservation replacements, revitalisation of a viaduct near Helsby, and resurfacing of the road near Ellesmere Port.

Highways England says the work will also see improved drainage implemented between junctions six and eight from next month, ahead of major upgrades that will start in the autumn.

It will mean stretches of the motorway will see reduced speed limits and lane closures ‘for the safety of drivers and road workers’.

Gary Knowles, Highways England’s head of scheme delivery in the north west, said: “The M56 provides an important link between Manchester and Wales, and we need to carry out a series of maintenance improvements to keep drivers safe and support essential journeys across the region.

“The smoother road surface, better drainage and new central reservation barrier will improve safety for drivers, whether they’re travelling to and from work, getting food to supermarkets or delivering medical supplies to hospitals.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep workers safe and would urge drivers to do their bit too by sticking to the speed limit for their own and our road workers’ safety.”