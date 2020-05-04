Kia updates Sportage range

Kia has updated its popular Sportage range, bolstering the SUV’s appeal with more technology and equipment.

The largest change to be announced is the introduction of an all-new specification – ‘3’. Joining ‘2’, GT-Line and GT-Line S trim lines, this latest variant builds on the specification of ‘2’ but adds a panoramic sunroof, black leather upholstery and power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, among other features.

A heated steering wheel makes the cabin a more comfortable place to be, while the exterior of the car benefits from black wheel arch body mouldings, side sills with chrome inserts and chrome-painted front and rear skid plates. LED headlights and rear lights are also included.

The interior of the Sportage boasts plenty of standard equipment

The Sportage’s engine line-up remains unchanged, with three powertrains available to order. It kicks off with 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with 130bhp, followed by a turbocharged variant of the same capacity with 174bhp.

There’s also a 1.6-litre diesel with mild-hybrid technology. Available with the choice of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, this version pushes out 134bhp and returns economy figures of up to 52.3mpg and CO2 emissions of 141g/km.

Prices for the new 3 specification start from £26,445 when fitted with the entry-level 130bhp petrol engine, rising to £29,630 when powered by the aforementioned mild-hybrid diesel. This new model, along with the rest of the Sportage range, is available to order now.