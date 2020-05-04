Jaguar Land Rover expands online sales process for safe lockdown car buying

Jaguar Land Rover has expanded its online buying process so that customers can receive vehicles in line with government lockdown restrictions.

The British car maker said its comprehensive online buying service, which has been opened up to all customers following trials that began in May 2019, now allows buyers to collect their vehicle from some locations. The individual handover bays have been prepared ‘in line with social distancing and hygiene guidelines’.

Following the news that the government is happy for car manufacturers to deliver cars if they are properly disinfected, some of the firm’s retailers are now offering this service.

(Jaguar)

The buy online services also now includes a ‘virtual showroom’ with video presentations on the latest products, while phone and video sales appointments are also available.

Rawdon Glover, managing director at Jaguar Land Rover UK, said: “Buying a new vehicle may not be the first thing on people’s minds, but for those customers who do want to have a conversation about a new or pre-owned Jaguar or Land Rover, we are here to help.

“We have been refining our online customer journey for a while and, thanks to the support of our retail partners, we can now provide a comprehensive, convenient and flexible service that is safe for our customers and our staff.”

Jaguar Land Rover says that since it opened its online buying platform, 3.3 million people have configured vehicles, with the first all-online purchase being a £119,000 Range Rover. It added that a higher proportion of online buyers are female compared with traditional retail sales.