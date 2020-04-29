Bentley to restart production at Crewe on May 11

Bentley is to resume production at its Crewe manufacturing site on May 11.

Implementing a plan that marks ‘the biggest change to daily working life in the company’s 100-year history’, Bentley has outlined a phased-in approach to production and redeployment of its more than 4,000 staff.

Robust safety measures are being introduced, with personal protective equipment provided where necessary to colleagues and donated to local care sectors too. Health temperature checks will be performed on staff too, while an enhanced cleaning routine will be enforced.

The safety and well-being of our employees is our utmost priority. That's why we're launching the 'Come Back Stronger' programme, with 250 new hygiene and #SocialDistancing processes to ensure the safe, phased return to production from 11 May. Read more: https://t.co/YNK1mWTLNO pic.twitter.com/bpqRdTts9h — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) April 29, 2020

The volume of people in any given part of the site will be controlled, with distanced seating in the canteen and office-based colleagues working to a new shift pattern. A return to work guide is being issued to all employees too.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO, Bentley Motors, said: “Throughout this unprecedented crisis, the health and safety of our colleagues has, and will continue to be, paramount. These extensive new working measures will allow both our people and Bentley to come back stronger than ever and even more focussed.

“The time is now right for Bentley to begin a gradual and controlled return to production, while ensuring our sites are the safest place any of us can be. Everybody will be able to play their part to ensure we can continue Bentley’s extraordinary journey into the future of luxury, sustainable mobility.”

Bentley anticipates that full production will resume on May 18, with a staggered return to work for office-based and home-working employees.