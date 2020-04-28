‘Sporty drivers’ can now get a manual gearbox in a Porsche 911 Carrera S

Porsche is appealing to purists by adding the option of a seven-speed manual transmission to the 911 Carrera S and 4S.

Already available in the North American market, the manual is coming to Europe as a no-cost option that replaces the existing eight-speed PDK automatic.

The gearbox option is only available with the Sport Chrono package, which adds dynamic engine mounts, steering wheel-mounted drive mode selection, and a Sport Plus drive mode among other extras. It also adds an auto blip feature to manual-equipped models to help achieve the perfect downshift.

(Porsche)

Porsche says the manual Carrera S can go from 0-60mph in 4.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 191mph. It weighs 1,480kg, which is 45kg lighter than PDK-equipped models.

The manual transmission has been added to the range as part of a raft of new model year equipment changes, such as a more advanced cruise control system for PDK models, a nose lift feature that remembers where extra ground clearance is required to automatically adjust in the future, and lighter glass that also reduces unwanted outside noises.

A new tyre temperature indicator comes as standard on the manual seven-speed Porsche 911. This was introduced on the 911 Turbo S and shows when the tyres are up to temperature. Blue for reduced grip, white for operating temp. More info: https://t.co/3gZWl7A0AH#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/RyfT1BbPa0 — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) April 28, 2020

A new leather package, first introduced to the Turbo S, is now optionally available for Carrera models. It includes quilted seat centre panels, quilted door panels, and extra leather throughout.

Prices for the 911 Carrera S and 4S start at £94,350 and £99,925 respectively, with the Sport Chrono Package adding £1,683.