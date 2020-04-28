Great Britain’s most dangerous roads revealed

Urban streets were more dangerous than rural roads in Great Britain in 2018, with London seeing more crashes than any other region.

Analysis of Department for Transport figures by car finance broker ChooseMyCar shows 60 per cent of crashes happen on roads with a speed limit between 21 and 30mph, also seeing the highest percentage of fatal crashes at 34 per cent.

Speed limits between 51 and 60mph attracted the second-highest amount of crashes at 12 per cent, but also saw 32 per cent of all fatal incidents.

(ChooseMyCar)

Meanwhile, roads with a limit of 61mph or more represented seven per cent of crashes and 13 per cent of fatal incidents.

Sixty-seven per cent of all accidents happened around towns and cities where large numbers of cars are often in close proximity to each other, but the figures were almost reversed when it came to fatal incidents, with 62 per cent happening on rural roads.

London saw the highest number of incidents at 25,662 over the course of 2018, but had the lowest number of fatal incidents per one million people at just 12 – the north east had the second-lowest number at 19, while the south-west had the highest at 31.

The south-east had the second-highest number of incidents at 19,164, followed by the north-west with 12,701, the East of England with 11,762, and Yorkshire and the Humber with 10,526.

Analysis also shows the T or staggered junctions are the most dangerous, with 29 per cent of all accidents, far ahead of crossroads (nine per cent) and roundabouts (eight per cent).