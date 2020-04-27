Bentley supplying 30,000 3D-printed face-shields to local community

Luxury car manufacturer Bentley has switched its vehicle production facilities to build and deliver 30,000 face shields to local health services.

The Crewe-based firm’s specialist engineering teams are using 3D printing equipment to make the shields, which will be used by the Cheshire care sector, NHS and other local community services.

(Bentley)

In addition, Bentley says it has also provided urgently needed personal protective equipment to local health services, including 20,000 pairs of disposable gloves, 10,000 face masks, and 1,800 disposable seat covers.

Meanwhile, other staff members have been helping to deliver parcels for local food banks and charities, and helping to shop and drop off medical supplies through Cheshire East’s People Helping People programme.

Commenting on the support efforts, Dr. Astrid Fontaine, Bentley board member for people, digitalisation and IT, said: “This is such an incredibly difficult time for everyone and with our number one priority being the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, their families and our communities, we are determined to help as best we can.

When we take care of people first, the rest will follow. As part of our extended BeSafe health and safety programme, we 3D printed over 30,000 face-shields and supplied them to NHS and other local community services. https://t.co/OVvPA24ql9 #StayHome #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/a3MbGbNxX7 — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) April 27, 2020

“We are utilising our world-leading engineering and manufacturing expertise, the remarkable vehicles and resources we have available to us, and also our extraordinary colleagues, who are going to such efforts to help the local Cheshire area and the healthcare professions, locally and nationally, who continue to perform such heroics.

“We will endeavour to work with the whole community in the proceeding weeks and months to help in every way possible in this time of great need.”