Visiting family top priority for drivers when lockdown lifts

Visiting family is the number one priority for drivers planning their first journeys when the lockdown lifts, according to a new survey.

The AA asked 19,732 drivers where they were most likely to head in their cars when the lockdown restrictions were lifted and 38 per cent said they’d visit family, while 12 per cent were desperate for a haircut and 10 per cent wanted a drive in the country.

However, the AA found that one fifth are planning to drive less when the government eases movement restrictions.

The AA said 22 per cent of respondents plan to do more social activities with people they live with such as days out or even board games after lockdown and that’s even more of a priority for those aged 25-34, with just under half agreeing with this (44 per cent).

AA president Edmund King said: “Potentially there could be major changes to the way we travel post-lockdown. Analysis suggests that one fifth might use public transport less in cities.

“Outside of London, which has parking and congestion charging restrictions, we could see an increase in car use in other cities where people shun public transport for fear of the virus.”

The survey also found respondents were planning a variety of lifestyle changes too, with 36 per cent revealing they planned to exercise more and 40 per cent planning more outdoor activities.

While currently two thirds surveyed (66 per cent) are working from home, one third (34 per cent) said they can’t work from home and 11 per cent said they would work from home more often after the lockdown lifts.

King added: “Life after lockdown will be different. Some will shun public transport, others will drive less, more will cycle and walk, working from home will continue for many.

“Some drivers who have appreciated lower traffic noise, fewer and shorter journeys, may be prompted finally to buy an electric vehicle.

“So all in all, life will return and the increase in car use in some areas instead of public transport will be countered by others realising that they can use their cars less by working from home or even walking and cycling more.”