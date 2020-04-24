Volkswagen resumes production of electric ID.3

Volkswagen has announced that it has resumed production at one of its German factories following coronavirus-related shutdowns that began last month.

The new ID.3 electric vehicle is being built with a reduced capacity and ‘significantly slower cycle times’ while numerous measures are implemented to protect workers’ health.

Fifty models will be built each day during the first ramp-up phase, about a third of the normal production rate.

Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen board member, said: “We all have a historic task to accomplish. That task is to protect the health of our employees – and at the same time get business back on track responsibly.

The #Volkswagen plant in Zwickau is gradually restarting production of electric cars. Production of the all-electric ID.3 resumes today! [ID.3: The vehicle is not yet offered for sale in Europe.]https://t.co/oWi3LnXOro — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) April 23, 2020

“At Volkswagen, health takes precedence over speed. That is why the primary concern at the moment is not how many cars can be built per day. What is more important is that the e-mobility transformation process already underway begins gathering pace again today. The ID.3 is one of the key vehicle projects for Volkswagen.”

Engine production also began a gradual resumption at Volkswagen’s Chemnitz factory yesterday, while the Golf hatchback is expected to re-enter production on April 27.

Other factories and facilities will be reopened on a case-by-case basis. Volkswagen says it has been implementing protective measures for its staff that include specific rules on social distancing and hygiene, obligating staff to wear nose and mouth protection where they must work in close proximity, and cleaning more regularly.