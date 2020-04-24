DVSA confirms motorcycle centres can provide CBTs for key workers

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has clarified its position on providing Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) to key workers using motorcycles.

In an open letter released today, the DVSA announced that centres are still able to provide CBT tests for key workers to help keep them on the move.

Gareth Llewellen, DVSA chief executive, said: “As you know, we have suspended motorcycle tests to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are continuing to provide emergency tests for those whose work is critical to the coronavirus response.

“I’m incredibly aware that some workers including our NHS staff and those on the frontline will have an urgent need to finish their motorcycle training. I’m very grateful to those of you who are able to continue providing training – including compulsory basic training – for people who need it.”

The DVSA requests that only riders who ‘have an essential need’ apply for the CBT course, and asks that they provide relevant ID which demonstrates their need for training.

The CBT certificate allows those aged 16 and over to ride a moped, or those aged 17 and over to ride a motorcycle up to 125cc in capacity. It expires after two years.