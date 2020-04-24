Aston Martin extends new car warranties due to coronavirus

Aston Martin has announced that it will be extending its new car warranties to help customers worldwide affected by coronavirus.

Warranties that have expired since March 14, 2020, will be extended to June 30.

In addition, the luxury car manufacturer has revealed that even if a car misses its specified service interval its warranty will not be voided, giving owners peace of mind that their warranty will be kept intact even if a car misses a service.

Andy West, director of client services at Aston Martin, said: “For all of us, the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown has been, and will continue to be, a very trying time.

“While issues such as car maintenance and warranty cover are, quite rightly, not top of mind for many we want to let our customers know that in partnership with our global dealer network we are doing all we can to support them, and their sports cars, through this period and will be looking forward to helping them get back behind the wheel of their beloved Aston Martin sports cars when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

All cars serviced within three months or 2,000 miles (whichever is earlier) of the service interval light illuminating will still remain within warranty.

As soon as lockdown restrictions are eased, owners are requested to get in touch with their nearest Aston Martin dealer to organise servicing.