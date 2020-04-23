Nissan to loan vehicles to NHS workers for free

Nissan has announced that it is loaning more than 100 cars to the NHS for free.

The cars, which include the Micra, Qashqai and electric Leaf, are being taken from the firm’s dealer network and are being provided to those frontline workers who have had their normal modes of transport disrupted.

The vehicles are typically used as dealer demonstrators or courtesy cars and are being coordinated by the firm’s 30 dealer sites which are still in operation.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director, Nissan Motor GB, said: “At a time when our healthcare workers are under immense pressure, Nissan wanted to offer its support in enabling their journeys to be trouble-free and more convenient.

We can’t thank the UK’s key workers enough for all they’re doing to keep the nation going. To help them keep going we’re providing free-of-charge Roadside Assistance to all key workers who own a Nissan vehicle, regardless of its age or warranty. Stay safe everybody. pic.twitter.com/WqGE7PqMzC — NissanUK (@NissanUK) April 9, 2020

“For the NHS worker who might rely on public transport and would prefer a car to drive instead; or for those whose car has experienced a breakdown and don’t have the time to arrange its repair; or there’s any other impact on your personal mobility, then please get in touch with Nissan and we will try to help you access one of our vehicles for free.”

Provided at no cost and including complimentary insurance and roadside assistance, the only costs associated with the vehicles that workers will have to cover is fuel – or charging, in the case of the Nissan Leaf.

To be covered by Nissan’s insurance, drivers need to be over 25 with no more than six penalty points on their licence.

NHS workers who require a car are asked to fill in an online registration on Nissan’s website, with details relayed to a local dealer who will be able to arrange a loan.