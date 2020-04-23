A new MG 5 electric estate will go on sale in the UK this year

A new electric estate from MG will go on sale in the UK this year once dealerships fully reopen.

No details regarding the pricing and specification have yet been released, but it is expected to be a newly updated version of the China-market Roewe Ei5.

Daniel Gregorious, head of sales and marketing at MG Motor UK, told Automotive News Europe that the car will go on sale once pandemic restrictions are lifted, with first deliveries expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Roewe Ei5 uses a 52.5kWh battery pack and 114bhp electric motor, with a top speed of 93mph and a range of 261 miles. Currently, the ZS EV is MG’s only electric vehicle, which uses a smaller battery but more powerful electric motor. The MG 5 could use an updated version of either powertrain, or a combination of the two.

The Ei5 is slightly smaller than a Ford Focus Estate, while the interior design and equipment would likely be similar to that seen on the MG ZS and HS. As a budget manufacturer, those models mostly feature cheap-feeling plastics, though they do have decent multimedia systems.

While pricing is currently impossible to predict, expect it to be in the ballpark of the ZS EV, which currently starts at £24,495 after the government grant. The MG 5 would be the first electric estate on sale in the UK.