Car dealerships given green light to sell and deliver cars during lockdown

The government has confirmed that car dealerships can deliver vehicles during the lockdown period.

Like most other retail premises, car dealerships have closed their doors to customers since the government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 23 to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Many dealerships have been promoting their online buying services, but sales staff have been unclear whether these orders can be delivered during lockdown, with the vast majority erring on the side of caution and holding on to stock.

However, a spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) told Car Dealer Magazine: “They are all able to continue to sell cars remotely and deliver cars, as long as they follow our clear guidance from Public Health England to protect both employees who cannot work from home and their customers.”

This week, online used car dealership Cazoo caused a stir within the industry when it revealed it had restarted deliveries after implementing new health and safety procedures to keep employees safe.

Meanwhile, used car supermarket chain Big Motoring World has today launched an online buying service, with free delivery to customers who live within 20 miles of one of its dealerships.