Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque now available as plug-in hybrids

A new plug-in hybrid powertrain has been launched for the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, promising an all-electric range of 41 miles.

The petrol-electric unit, which is the same in both models, uses a three-cylinder 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor that sits on the rear axle. They produce a combined 305bhp and 540Nm of torque.

Badged P300e, it promises impressive economy and low running costs. The Evoque emits 32-38g/km of CO2 and is capable of up to 201.8mpg and the higher 41-mile all-electric range, while the Discovery Sport emits 32-38g/km, can hit 143.5-175.5mpg, and travel up to 38 miles on electric power.

Both will be appealing to business users, with the Evoque eligible for a six per cent benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate in 2020/21, rising to eight per cent in 2022/23. The Discovery Sport meanwhile has a BIK rate of 10 per cent rising to 12 per cent over the same period.

Performance-wise, the Evoque can go from 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds while the Discovery Sport takes 6.6 seconds. Both are capable of travelling up to 84mph on electric power.

There are three drive modes available. The default mode is Hybrid, which automatically combines the electric and petrol power as necessary, with the ability to intelligently mix power for maximum efficiency if a destination has been put into the sat nav.

There’s also EV mode to run solely on electric power, and Save, which prioritises the petrol engine to keep the battery charged.

Land Rover says the 15kWh battery has been placed between the rear seats so that it doesn’t affect interior space, and can be charged to 80 per cent within 30 minutes at a 32kW public charger, or just under 90 minutes using the supplied 7kW home charger.

Both are available to order now, with Evoque P300e starting at £43,850 and the Discovery Sport P300e starting from £45,370.