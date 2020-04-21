Aston Martin launches Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins

Aston Martin is celebrating its 60-year partnership with the Italian styling house Zagato through the creation of two special-edition models.

Limited to just 19 pairs, the Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage speedster and coupe models will be exclusively sold together, priced at £1.75 million.

The cars also celebrate Zagato’s 100th anniversary, and the first examples are expected to be completed at Aston’s all-new facility in Warwickshire towards the end of this year.

An exciting new project from our friends at @R_Reforged!? https://t.co/OumMNhJGvL — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) April 21, 2020

Andrea Zagato said: “The Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins by R-Reforged are undoubtedly a highlight of our centenary celebrations.

“A beautiful, bespoke and intrinsic part of our history and creative association with Aston Martin. To own these collectible cars will be a very personal and emotional experience.”

Just 19 pairs of the V12-powered models will be produced

Both cars utilise a lightweight aluminium and carbon fibre construction, while the coupe features a distinctive ‘double bubble’ design behind the cabin. The speedster, meanwhile, receives ‘flying’ buttresses as its main styling cue.

The pair feature a 6.0-litre V12 engine, with a new inlet manifold, titanium exhaust and upgraded ECU helping to bump power by 85bhp over the original Vantage V12 Zagato to 600bhp.

Aston Martin states that the ‘majority’ of cars have already been sold.