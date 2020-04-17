Morgan celebrates Dutch partnership with limited-edition cars

Morgan is celebrating six decades of its partnership with a Netherlands retailer with the production of several limited-edition models.

The LE60 range of cars not only showcases the British firm’s attention to personalisation, but also its close relationship with Louwman Exclusive – Morgan’s sole Dutch retailer.

Just five cars have been created – four Plus Six modes and a single 3 Wheeler – having been designed at the company’s factory in Malvern, Worcestershire.

Just one special-edition 3 Wheelers is being produced

One of the Plus Six models is finished in ‘Ice Blue’ paint with 19-inch alloy wheels and a variety of yellow accents in areas such as the brake calipers and spot light casings. Special LE60 decals have also been applied to the bonnet side vents.

Marcus Blake, chief sales officer at Morgan Motor Company, said: “We are delighted to recognise this landmark anniversary with our Dutch dealership, Louwman Exclusive. We are proud of our entire dealership network, and it gives us immense pleasure to be able to celebrate these milestones in such a fitting way.

“When Louwman contacted us with their plans to celebrate 60 years as a Morgan dealer, we wanted to make sure they did so in style. All Morgan cars are special, but with consultation from our design team, these bespoke LE60 specials are especially beautiful and unique.”

The single 3 Wheeler version is finished in Almond Green, and also incorporates yellow highlights. The leather dashboard receives a laser-engraved design, too.