The greatest automotive icons ever to hit British screens revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has defeated Steve McQueen to be crowned screen greatest automotive icon.

The former Top Gear host pipped the late actor to top spot in a survey of 2,000 Brits by Hyundai.

Despite being known as one of the coolest, most stylish actors ever to grace the big screen, McQueen was pipped by Clarkson, who’s known for his role as lead presenter of one of the biggest TV shows of all time.

Archive photo of American actor and racing driver Steve McQueen (right) leaving Heathrow Airport in London.

All three Top Gear hosts made the top 10, with McQueen beating Clarkson’s co-host Richard Hammond, who came third, while James May came sixth.

Vin Diesel and Jason Statham also made the list with fellow Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker, who was tragically killed in a car crash in 2013. Bond stars Sir Sean Connery, Daniel Craig, and Sir Roger Moore, made up the rest of the top 10.

Jeremy Clarkson Steve McQueen Richard Hammond

In the survey, Brits were also asked their favourite car film, with The Italian Job beating McQueen’s Bullitt to the top spot, also ranking first for the most-watched car film since isolation began. The Fast and Furious franchise took third.

Top Gear was voted the best car TV show ever, followed by Knight Rider and The Dukes of Hazzard, while James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 was voted the best movie car ever, followed by Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the DeLorean from Back to the Future.