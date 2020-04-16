Bentley Mulsanne production extended because of coronavirus shutdown

The flagship Bentley Mulsanne has seen its production run extended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The British firm’s Crewe factory is currently shut down to protect the workforce from Covid-19, meaning there are still 30 examples of the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner to be built.

Bentley expects the Mulsanne production run to now end in the summer. Once workers return to the factory, the completed cars must undergo a 600-item quality inspection before being delivered to customers.

We have today confirmed an extension to the production shutdown – aligned to our number one priority, to protect our Bentley family as the COVID-19 illness risk remains. Colleagues are now scheduled to return to Crewe from 11 May. Read more here: https://t.co/YgaznWNfHR pic.twitter.com/MHD5j5ncGv — Bentley Motors Comms (@BentleyComms) April 16, 2020

The 6.75 Edition is a limited-run version of the Mulsanne, built to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the company’s 6.75-litre V8 and the end of the car’s production run.

It’s built by the firm’s coachbuilding division Mulliner, getting exterior upgrades such as 21-inch alloy wheels, chrome front and rear headlights, a new exhaust system and gloss black trim.

Based on the Mulsanne Speed as a starting point, the V8 engine makes 530bhp and 1,100Nm of torque.