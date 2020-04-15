Seat staff give car buyers ‘virtual tours’ from their homes

Seat employees have been adapting to the coronavirus lockdown by offering potential customers ‘virtual tours’ of its vehicles from their driveways.

Called ‘Live Showcase’, the system allows product experts to give customers an in-depth look at some of the firm’s latest vehicles without either party having to leave their homes.

The Seat Arona, Ateca and Tarraco models are available to view now, with a live stream from the product expert’s driveway giving buyers the opportunity to ask questions and look around these latest models in a situation which would have – in non-lockdown conditions – taken place in a dealership.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, said: “At Seat, we live by the mantra of ‘We not Me’ and Live Showcase is a perfect example of how we’re adapting to ensure our customers remain supported and our team remain safe and well at home.”

Over the last week, Seat employees have already taken more than 200 calls – all from the safety of their homes. Those interested need only visit the Seat website and click the ‘Live’ button which will give them the ability to schedule an appointment.