Porsche is auctioning the final 991-generation 911 to raise funds to fight Covid-19

The final 991-generation Porsche 911 to roll off the production line will be auctioned to raise money for a coronavirus relief fund.

The German car maker has teamed up with auctioneers RM Sotheby’s to host online bidding over the course of a week, with the only lot being a Porsche 911 Speedster. The money raised will go to the United Way Worldwide Covid-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

(Porsche)

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said: “We are all profoundly affected by the current situation and the immediate impact it’s having on those most at risk in our communities.

“United Way continues to step up to the plate and their response to this crisis has been quite impressive. So we are proud to do our part. I also appreciate the swift support of RM Sotheby’s to make this possible and I am hopeful that the sale of a very special Porsche will help in a small way.”

The model going under the virtual hammer is a one-of-1,948 Porsche 911 Speedster, which is a convertible version of the sports car that features the 495bhp, 4.0-litre flat-six engine from the track-focused GT3 model.

The winning bidder will also receive a special 911 Speedster Heritage Design watch, which has a strap made from the same leather as the car’s interior and a silver winding motor that mimics the car’s wheels.